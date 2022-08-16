Buffalo Trace auctioning off rare whiskey for eastern Kentucky disaster relief

Van Winkel Bottles

Blantons Bottles

Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Buffalo Trace is partnering with Menish Productions for an online auction to help raise funds for disaster relief in eastern Kentucky after the devastating flooding.

Six rare, unique whiskey packages will be up for auction, as well as a VIP tour of Buffalo Trace Distillery, starting Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. until Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. for the Benefit for Flood Relief auction.

Items include:

One Van Winkle Whiskey set which includes: Old Rip Van Winkle 10-year-old Bourbon Van Winkle 12-year-old “Lot B” Bourbon Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye Whiskey Pappy Van Winkle 15-year-old Bourbon Pappy Van Winkle 20-year-old Bourbon Pappy Van Winkle 23-year-old Bourbon

set which includes: One Buffalo Trace Distillery Antique Collection (BTAC) set including: William Larue Weller Bourbon (125.3 proof) Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye (129.5 proof) Eagle Rare 17-year-old Bourbon (101 proof) Sazerac Rye 18-year-old Bourbon (90 proof) 2020 George. T. Stagg Bourbon (130.4 proof)

(BTAC) set including: One Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon

Two sets of Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon each package includes: Blanton’s Single Barrel Domestic Bourbon (93 proof) Blanton’s Single Barrel Gold edition Bourbon (103 proof) Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel Bourbon (proof varies) Barrel head signed by Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley VIP tour for four at Buffalo Trace Distillery

each package includes: One Old Charter Oak Bourbon collection which includes: Old Charter Oak Mongolian Oak Bourbon Old Charter Oak French Oak Bourbon Old Charter Oak Canadian Oak Bourbon Old Charter Oak Chinkapin Oak Bourbon

collection which includes:

“The loss of lives, housing, infrastructure and even basic necessities most of us take for granted is devasting,” said Buffalo Trace Distillery Chief Executive Officer Mark Brown. “We hope our bourbon community, who we know can be very generous, really shows its support and we’re able to raise an unheralded amount of funds for Eastern Kentucky disaster relief.”

All proceeds go to disaster relief.