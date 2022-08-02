Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park opens for flood victims in Eastern KY

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Beshear Tuesday said the most requested thing in Perry County was for the Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park to open for those affected by the flood.

Well the people here can now breathe a sigh of relief as that request has been fulfilled.

“A real blessing, I know it took moving heaven and earth, this is an area pretty much hit the hardest, to make this happen” said Governor Beshear.

The State Park endured its own damages from the flooding, but after a couple of days it was able to get the power back on and start housing those who lost everything.

Park officials say people started coming on Monday to book rooms. So far 50 people, adults and kids, are staying at the shelter.

“We had people through the evening and we’ve had about 4 or 5 more come in and check in today, we expect to get, we expect to get quite a few more before the day is out” said Park Manager, Chris Fugate.

If you were impacted by the flooding and you come to Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park what you can expect is to have full power, a bed to sleep in, hot water, some cell service and a laundry unit.

“A lot of people have came together to really work hard to make this happen and get it open, it took a lot of work, you know like the Governor says Team Kentucky” added Fugate.

The Red Cross has also been providing hot meals for those seeking shelter.

Fugate says there is no time frame of how long someone can stay, but for now it’s for as long as they need to, to get back on their feet.

“It’s something that we can do, that helps people, you know, a lot of us can’t go out in the community so if this is a way we can help people have somewhere to go you know these people have lost everything so I just think it’s a great to be able to do that” said Fugate.

As of Tuesday afternoon they were still 16 rooms and two cottages available here for flood victims.

It is suggested to just show up and see if you can get a room, as there is limited cell service, but there is contact information below.

https://parks.ky.gov/buckhorn/parks/resort/buckhorn-lake-state-resort-park

(606) 398-7510