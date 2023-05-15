Buc-ee’s to break ground on 2nd Ky. location in Smiths Grove

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Buc-ee’s, a chain of stores and gas stations, will break ground on a second Kentucky location next month.

Buc-ee’s will celebrate the groundbreaking of its next location in Smiths Grove, in Warren County, on Monday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Kentucky’s first Buc-ee’s location opened in Richmond in April of 2022.

The Smiths Grove store will be located at 4001 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road and will feature staples like Texas barbeque, fudge and Beaver Nuggets, plus restrooms and gas.

Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear; Mayor David Stiffey of Smiths Grove; Smiths Grove City Commissioners Bob Buehl, Buddy Marr, Steve Roney and Eric Schroader; Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman; and former Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon will attend the groundbreaking.

Buc-ee’s operates 45 stores across Texas and the South.

Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Now, Buc-ee’s is headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.