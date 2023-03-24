Bryan Station students honor late superintendent with mural

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A mural in honor of the late Fayette County Schools superintendent Manny Caulk is now on display at the district’s main office in Lexington.

Students from Byran Station High School painted the mural. It was unveiled Thursday afternoon.

The mural depicts Caulk interacting with students.

Caulk died in late 2020 after a short illness. His wife Christol says the mural honors his legacy.

“It is just a testament to all the hard work that he has done. He really gave the community all that he had and to see him being honored in this way is just heartwarming,” said Christol.

If you would like to see the mural in person, you can find it in the stairwell of the John D. Price Administration Building on Park Place.