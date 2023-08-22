Bryan Station High School football team is getting an early start to beat the heat

Fayette County public schools are putting restrictions on outdoor activities after a rise in temperatures this week. As a result, high school football teams aren't allowed to take the field until after 7:30 at night for the remainder of the week.

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): This week the Bryan Station High School football team is getting an early start to beat the heat.

Phillip Hawkins, the head football coach at Bryan Station, said practices this week will start at 6 a.m.

“Which is something new for our program,” Hawkins said. Dahvon Frazier is a senior for the team, “I’m excited for it because I like getting up in the morning getting my day started. It’s a good feeling knowing that you’re up before everybody else.”

In the four years Hawkins has coached at Bryan Station, this is the first time they’ve had to change practice times. “We’ve had missed some practices because of the heat index,” Hawkins said.

All outside activities after seven-thirty p.m. are subject to KHSAA heat index guidance.

Once the heat index hits 105. “You’re coming inside and you’re not participating in a practice or a game. At 99, it starts to tell us let’s take equipment off, let’s have mandatory water breaks,” Hawkins said.

Jahvon and Dahvon Frazier, are twins and seniors on the team. “Before practice I’ll probably drench myself all over, head to toe,” Jahvon said. “It helps a lot. It cools you down and it helps mentally too,” said Dahvon.

Even though the practice is changed to 6 a.m., there could still be a heat restriction at that time. Hawkins said, “We’re hoping that practicing at 6 in the morning alleviates those. But we don’t know if we have to shut down at 7:30 that’s what we’ll do,” he said.

Temperatures this week are expected to reach the low to mid 90s.