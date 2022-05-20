Brunch, bake sale and collection drop-off for Ukraine Saturday in Jessamine County

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Jessamine County is holding a brunch, bake sale and collection drop-off on Saturday, May 21, for Ukrainian war relief.

The ‘Eat, Pray and Donate for Ukraine’ event runs from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the church located at 1101 Brannon Road.

The brunch is being prepared by Lexington Chef Ranada Riley. The menu includes fresh fruit with sour cream, porridge with dried fruits, Ukrainian dumplings, cheese omelets, sausages, garlic corn grits, chicken Kyiv, Borscht, Honey Babka and apple cake.

There will also be a bake sale with assorted pastries and cookies.

Needed supplies for the collection drop-off include canned food, new winter boots, new or drycleaned sleeping bags, over-the-counter medicine and hygiene products.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children under the age of 12.

To purchase event tickets, CLICK HERE.