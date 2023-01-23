Brooks & Dunn coming to Rupp Arena in May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Brooks & Dunn are coming to Rupp Arena on Thursday, May 11 for their Reboot 2023 tour!

“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again. More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been ! RD & KB || REBOOT 2023 TOUR with special guest Scotty McCreery coming to a city near you! Visit www.BrooksAndDunn.com for a full list of dates,” the Facebook post on the Brooks & Dunn page said.

Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. and the public sale begins Friday at 10 a.m.