Bronston man accused of sexually abusing a child

Edward Bailey's case will be presented to a grand jury in Pulaski County

BRONSTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Bronston man was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 12, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 18, 2021, Detective Matt Bryant with the office’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to a 911 call for a possible child sexual abuse case.

After an investigation at the scene, 35-year old Edward Bailey, of Bronston, was arrested and charged with Sexual Abuse first-degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, according to investigators.

On Dec. 28, 2021, Detective Bryant secured an arrest warrant for Bailey, charging him with an additional charge of Retaliating Against a Participant in Legal Process.

On Dec. 29, 2021, Bailey appeared for a Preliminary Hearing in Pulaski District Court. Bailey’s case was waived to a grand jury for consideration.

Bailey was jailed in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.