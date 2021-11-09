Broken glass in package prompts hazmat call at hospital

Sound of broken glass prompts precaution

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The sound pf broken glass in a newly delivered package prompts precautions at a Lexington hospital.

Fire crews and hazardous materials teams were called to CHI Saint Joseph’s East on North Eagle Creek at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday after staff in the pharmacy heard the sound of broken glass in “a box of small bottles of an anesthesia liquid, Sevoflurane, which had just been delivered,” the hospital said.

“The fire department hazardous materials team assessed the situation and removed the materials. No employees were harmed and there was no danger to employees or patients,” the hospital added.

Fire crews cleared the scene at 1:07 p.m.