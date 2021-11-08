Broadway returns this weekend with ‘Charlie and Chocolate Factory’ at Opera House

Tickets still available for weekend shows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The 2021-22 Season of Broadway Live opens this week with the national tour of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Presented by CHI Saint Joseph Health and Toyota Kentucky, the show will play at The Lexington Opera House November 12 – 14 for five performances.

“After 18 long months, we are beyond thrilled to be opening our doors to patrons to once again enjoy live musical theater in this historic venue,” said Luanne Franklin, Central Bank Center’s Director of Performing Arts. According to Franklin, season ticket sales are at a record high and single tickets for the upcoming weekend are selling exceptionally well. Mobile tickets are being offered this season, along with a digital playbill.

Broadway Live is pleased to welcome 250 youth from the Lexington community as part of the Broadway Buddies educational program. In addition to the show sponsors, Broadway Buddies is supported by The Opera House Fund, White, Greer, Maggard Orthodontics and Broadway Live patrons.

Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous—and mysterious—factory is opening its gates…to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Leading the cast as the extraordinary chocolate maker, Willy Wonka, is Cody Garcia, with Jackson Greenspan, William Goldsman, and Coleman Simmons alternating in the title role of Charlie Bucket.

Of special local interest is the return of UK Opera Theater graduate and Lexington Theatre Company alumni Audrey Belle Adamswho has performed on the Opera House stage many times and will make her Broadway touring debut as Mrs. Gloop.

Tickets are on sale now and will be available through Ticketmaster.com or the Central Bank Center Box Office (859) 233-3535. For group orders of 10 or more can be placed by calling Jana Hatton at (859) 551-3069.