Broad abortion proposal likely to spark contentious debate

Proposal would expand restrictions, mandates in several areas.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The controversial abortion proposal likely will mean contentious debates when the Kentucky Legislature convenes in January.

State Rep. Nancy Tate unveiled what she called the ‘Humanity Health Care Act’ during a legislative hearing Wednesday. The extensive bill would tighten controls on teen abortions, require more parental input and medical consultation and enforce a number of other provisions.

Opponents say the bill is Draconian and unnecessary because most of the protections already exist. Supporters say it would improve safety.

“All of us know that sometimes we make decisions when we’re young people that will affect us for the rest of our lives and so therefore I want to make sure that the medical providers gauge the maturity level of the individual who might want to make life-altering decisions,” said Tate, a Republican from Brandenburg.

Wednesday’s hearing also included testimony from Planned Parenthood and the Kentucky Right-to-Life Association.

And it also prompted response from other groups.

“The so-called ‘pro-life omnibus bill’ introduced in today’s meeting of the Interim Joint Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection is a blatant attempt to push abortion care entirely out of reach under the guise of ‘public protection.’ The bills would increase the government’s involvement in family relationships and force pregnant Kentuckians, including children, to remain pregnant against their will. Additionally, the bills are rife with medical fallacies and outright untruths about abortion care,” said ACLU of Policy Strategist Jackie McGranahan.

“The ACLU of Kentucky will continue fighting these types of extreme and dangerous proposals. Decisions about pregnancy are deeply personal and can be complicated. Conversations about reproductive healthcare need to stay where they belong: between pregnant people, their families, and their healthcare providers, not among radical politicians in the Kentucky General Assembly,” McGranahan added.