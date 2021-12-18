Bring a toy, wear ugly sweater to Sunday’s UK women’s game

Fans can bring a toy donation for the Western Kentucky Toy Drive and receive free admission

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The No. 19 University of Kentucky women’s basketball team is ready to get Big Blue Nation in the holiday spirit as it plays host to USC Upstate (click for game notes) on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET inside historic Memorial Coliseum. The game will serve as UK’s annual Ugly Holiday Sweater game as fans are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday attire.

Sunday’s game is also for a good cause as UK Athletics is asking fans to bring a new, unwrapped toy or $25 VISA/Mastercard gift card to donate to the Western Kentucky Toy Drive. The UK Police Department will be at the Lexington Avenue entrance of Memorial Coliseum to accept the donations. Any fan that donates will receive free admission to Sunday’s game. UK employees receive free admission plus one guest by showing their staff ID at the main entrances. UK students also receive free admission with a valid UKID.

Regardless of vaccination status, all guests will be required to wear a mask while visiting Memorial Coliseum. Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination to enter, but face coverings – covering the nose and mouth – are required for all fans as they watch the game from their seat and enter, exit, and move around Memorial Coliseum. Children 2 and younger will not be required to wear a mask. If spectators are unable to wear masks, they are encouraged not to attend in person for the sake of their health and the health of others.

Doors to Memorial Coliseum will open one hour prior to tip. All bags must adhere to the UK Athletics Clear Bag policy. All bags and items will be searched. To avoid additional touch points, fans are strongly encouraged to not bring unnecessary bags to Memorial Coliseum. More on UK Athletics’ Clear Bag policy can be found online, here.

Parking for games is available starting three hours prior to tip off in a majority of surface lots surrounding Memorial Coliseum, including the High Street Lot, East Maxwell Lot, Joe Craft Center Lot, College View Lot, Alumni Center Lot and Career Center Lot. The Cornerstone Garage and Parking Structure 2 open two hours prior to tip. The Gatton Student Center Lot is pay-to-park while all other parking options are free. The JCC Lot is primarily used limited mobility/handicap parking. No shuttles are being offered from any lot this season.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast live on SEC Network+ with Jeff Piecoro and Christi Thomas on the call. Darren Headrick will have the call on the UK Sports Network (630AM in Lexington). Live stats and free live audio will be available online at UKathletics.com.