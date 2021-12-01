BrightView Nicholasville celebrates 1 year anniversary

Wednesday, BrightView Nicholasville celebrated its 1 year anniversary serving Jessamine County and the surrounding area

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An addiction center is celebrating one year of providing treatment to people in Jessamine County and the surrounding area.

Wednesday, BrightView’s Nicholasville center celebrated with food, a collection drive for people experiencing homelessness, and by presenting the ‘Champions of Recovery’ award to people in the community who work at and alongside BrightView.

The center is reminding the community that addiction can affect everyone, and no one struggling with addiction should ever feel alone.

“I just really want people to know that it can touch anyone and there’s nothing to be embarrassed about because it does not know any demographic and unfortunately affects everyone,” said BrightView Nicholasville Community Outreach Manager Nicole Stinson.

The program helps nearly 400 people in the area work towards recovery through more than 1,300 hours of medical treatment and 3,300 hours of counseling and therapy.

Wednesday’s event lasted from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. at BrightView Nicholasville’s addiction treatment center.