Bridges scheduled to reopen in Montgomery County
Two bridges located on Hinkston Road/KY 1991 over Hinkston Creek to reopen Friday
MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says two bridges in Montgomery County on Hinkston Road/KY 1991 were temporarily closed for a deck overlay project. According to the Transportation Cabinet, the work is now near completion and the bridges will reopen Friday.
Friday, May 13 – 6 p.m. (time is approximate)
Hinkston Road/KY 1991
- the bridge located at milepoint 2.74 will open
- the bridge located at milepoint 2.97 will open
All work and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.