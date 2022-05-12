Bridges scheduled to reopen in Montgomery County

Two bridges located on Hinkston Road/KY 1991 over Hinkston Creek to reopen Friday

MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says two bridges in Montgomery County on Hinkston Road/KY 1991 were temporarily closed for a deck overlay project. According to the Transportation Cabinet, the work is now near completion and the bridges will reopen Friday.

Friday, May 13 – 6 p.m. (time is approximate)

Hinkston Road/KY 1991

the bridge located at milepoint 2.74 will open

the bridge located at milepoint 2.97 will open

All work and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.