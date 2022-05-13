Bridge scheduled for closure next week for Clark and Estill counties

The temporary closure of the Irvine Road/KY 89 bridge is set for Tuesday and Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled lane closure for the Irvine Road/KY 89 bridge. The temporary closure is necessary for a consulting firm to perform field measurements.

Tuesday, May 17 – 7:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18 – 7:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Irvine Road/KY 89 – the bridge over the Red River