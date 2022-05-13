Bridge scheduled for closure next week for Clark and Estill counties
The temporary closure of the Irvine Road/KY 89 bridge is set for Tuesday and Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled lane closure for the Irvine Road/KY 89 bridge. The temporary closure is necessary for a consulting firm to perform field measurements.
Tuesday, May 17 – 7:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18 – 7:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Irvine Road/KY 89 – the bridge over the Red River
- one lane on the bridge will be closed between the Clark County line (milepoint 0.0) and the Estill County line (milepoint 22.4)
- one lane will remain open with flaggers assisting motorists through the work zone