Bridge replacement, roundabout construction to start on KY 72 in Harlan County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers in Harlan County should be aware of an upcoming road closure on KY 72.

The closure at mile points 11.78-11.87 will run from Monday, Nov. 15 through Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. It is needed as crews begin work on a bridge replacement and roundabout construction.

A detour will be marked and drivers can take KY 38 and US 421N as an alternate route.