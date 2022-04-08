Bridge replacement project to start Monday in Jefferson County

New bridge will retain historic features

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – A 92-year-old bridge in Jefferson County will soon be replaced, but the new structure will keep historic aesthetic features. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) today announced that construction is scheduled to begin Monday, April 11, for the bridge carrying Stonebridge Road over Muddy Fork, a tributary of Beargrass Creek.

Construction will require a full closure of the existing bridge and a traffic detour of up to 90 days. Motorists must utilize Blankenbaker Lane and River Hill Road during the bridge closure. Weather or other unforeseen factors may delay the project timeline.

Built in 1930, Stonebridge is owned by the city of Indian Hills and has an average daily traffic count of nearly 1,200 vehicles. It has a posted load limit of only 3 tons, which is insufficient for large, heavy vehicles. Widespread cracking, concrete spalling and efflorescence are signs of the bridge’s age and deteriorating condition.

The new bridge will be structurally sound and retain as much of the original character of the 1930 bridge as possible:

Significant historic features of the bridge shall be retained as elements of the new bridge by constructing the new concrete abutments behind the existing masonry abutments, wingwalls and pilasters to provide the requisite structural support.

The stone caps on the existing bridge railings will be carefully removed and retained for replacement atop the new bridge railings.

The decorative “arch” look on the existing piers will be replicated on the new bridge.

This replacement project is part of KYTC’s Bridging Kentucky program. The work will be completed by M & M Services Company under a $480,265.64 contract.

