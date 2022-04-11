Bridge replacement project starts this week in Kentucky

The bridge carries Stonebridge Road over Muddy Fork, a tributary of Beargrass Creek, in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says construction starts this week to replace a 92-year-old bridge.

The existing bridge will be closed, and traffic will be detoured for up to 90 days, with weather or other unforeseen factors possibly delaying the work.

The cabinet says the new bridge will keep historic aesthetic features.

Stonebridge was built in 1930 and is owned by the city of Indian Hills.

It has an average daily traffic count of nearly 1,200 vehicles.

M&M Services Co. will handle the replacement project under a $480,000 contract.