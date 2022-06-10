Bridge Replacement Project expected to start next week in Bell County

The project will replace the bridge over Laurel Fork Creek

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that a bridge replacement project in Bell County is expected to start on Thursday, June 16.

This Bell County bridge project will replace the bridge over Laurel Fork Creek. The existing bridge will be closed, and traffic will be maintained on a temporary diversion during construction. Temporary closures and flaggers will be utilized as necessary.

This bridge project has a traffic impact time of up to 60 days, and is anticipated to open to traffic by Monday, August 15.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

A map of the project is available here.