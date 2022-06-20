Bridge repairs continue Tuesday for New Circle Road in Lexington
The repairs are at the Richmond Road/U.S. 25 Overpass at milepoint 15.0
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), bridge repairs will continue for New Circle Road/KY 4 in Lexington. According to the Transportation Cabinet, a temporary lane closure Tuesday will be necessary for the work to be completed.
Tuesday, June 21 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
New Circle Road/KY 4 – Outer Loop
- a closure will be in effect at milepoint 15.0 for bridge deck repairs
- the right/slow lane will be closed
- this location is the Richmond Road/US 25 Overpass
Motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly.
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.