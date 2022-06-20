Bridge repairs continue Tuesday for New Circle Road in Lexington

The repairs are at the Richmond Road/U.S. 25 Overpass at milepoint 15.0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), bridge repairs will continue for New Circle Road/KY 4 in Lexington. According to the Transportation Cabinet, a temporary lane closure Tuesday will be necessary for the work to be completed.

Tuesday, June 21 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

New Circle Road/KY 4 – Outer Loop

a closure will be in effect at milepoint 15.0 for bridge deck repairs

the right/slow lane will be closed

this location is the Richmond Road/US 25 Overpass

Motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly.

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.