Bridge repair work scheduled for Versailles Rd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled bridge repair work for Versailles Road/US 60. A temporary lane closure will be necessary for a pier cap to be replaced on the bridge (B00030N).

Tuesday, August 16 – 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Versailles Road/US 60

the right/slow lane will be closed at milepoint 11.25

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties

Keep up with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet:

Navigate traffic with GoKY or via Waze on your smartphone!