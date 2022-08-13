Bridge repair work scheduled for Versailles Rd
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled bridge repair work for Versailles Road/US 60. A temporary lane closure will be necessary for a pier cap to be replaced on the bridge (B00030N).
Tuesday, August 16 – 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Versailles Road/US 60
- the right/slow lane will be closed at milepoint 11.25
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties
