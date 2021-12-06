Bridge Inspections this week on U.S. 119 in Harlan County

Inspections at two different spots Wednesday

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that bridge inspections will take place on U.S. 119 in Harlan County on Wednesday, December 8.

The work schedule is listed below:

On Wednesday, December 8, traffic on U.S. 119 at mile point 27.2 will be maintained by a flagger from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Wednesday, December 8, traffic on U.S. 119 at mile point 27.7 will be maintained by a flagger from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.