Breyerfest 2022 begins at the Kentucky Horse Park

The event is in-person for the first time since 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Breyerfest is underway at the Kentucky Horse Park and this year, the theme is “Prost,” celebrating German food, art, literature, and culture.

Lauren Chumley is owner to Nikolas, one of about a dozen live horses at Breyerfest that the company has made a model replica of.

“It’s really exciting, there’s like 30,000 people. Everyone’s really excited to meet the horses behind the models. We’re just excited to meet everybody,” said Chumley.

According to Breyer, the three-day event has been happening at the Kentucky Horse Park for 33 years. There’s so much to do: you can meet hundreds of different horse breeds, watch horse shows and demonstrations of how Breyer model horses are made, and even go on a pony ride.

Each ticket includes a Breyer model horse and admission to Friday and Saturday’s 70-minute evening show.

Breyer says it expects about 30,000 people will walk through the Horse Park this weekend for Breyerfest, and that visitors come all over the country.

It’s also the first time since 2019 that the event has been in-person, only holding virtual Breyerfests for the last two years.

ABC 36 spoke with one of Breyerfest’s visitors on Friday, 11-year-old Brooklyn from Nevada.

“It’s really fun. I’ll be going for years now. The people here are just really nice. I love horses and all animals so it’s really fun,” said Brooklyn.

Breyerfest goes until Sunday. If you can’t make Breyerfest in-person, it’s also hosting an online event. For tickets and more information, visit breyerfest.com