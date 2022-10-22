Breweries participate in inaugural “Brews and Bites Oktoberfest” at Greyline Station

About twenty breweries participated, offering samplings of more than 50 varieties of beer

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The back parking lot at Greyline Station was packed with breweries Saturday for the very first “Brews and Bites Oktoberfest” event.

About twenty breweries from around the state were there, including West Sixth, Kentucky Craft Beer, and Pivot Brewing.

The breweries offered samplings of more than 50 varieties of beer.

There were also food trucks, live entertainment, and adult games.

Greyline station says tickets were nearly sold out for the inaugural event and was a great way for the community to support local breweries.

“What’s really cool about the Lexington beer scene is that they’re super strong, super passionate and they will pull out for this different events. Which is crazy because we have Keeneland in town today, the Chevy Chase street fair, a thriller parade, and all of these breweries are doing events today with those things. There is such a demand for brewery events. Yet, they’re also here too so it’s awesome. It’s important to be able to support your local breweries and do it in a fun and friendly way,” said Bailey Johnson, who is the marketing and event manager for Greyline Station.

Greyline station’s next event is the International Breeders Cup block party on November 4th.