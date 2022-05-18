Brett Guthrie wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Brett Guthrie has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, the unofficial results were called just before 8:30 p.m. EDT.

Incumbent Guthrie assumed office on January 3, 2009. Guthrie faced Brent Feher and Lee Watts in the Republican primary for U.S. House Kentucky District 2.

Guthrie issued the following statement regarding his primary victory:

“I am humbled by the support I received tonight from Republicans across the Second District. Throughout this campaign, the sentiment I heard repeatedly is, ‘We have to stop Joe Biden, he’s ruining our country.’ I couldn’t agree more, and that’s why I’m running for re-election. If Republicans win control of the House this November, we can take Nancy Pelosi out of the Speaker’s chair and bring Joe Biden’s liberal agenda to a halt. We’ll secure the border, stop Biden’s inflationary agenda, focus on the drug epidemic that is killing Kentuckians, protect Medicare and social security for seniors, address crime, support law enforcement, and create policies that give every Kentuckian the opportunity to succeed. This November, let’s stop Joe Biden cold and get America back on track!”