Breonna Taylor Symposium held at University of Kentucky

Discussion focuses on no-knock warrant

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The second Breonna Taylor Symposium was held Saturday at the University of Kentucky’s David Rosenberg College of Law.

A discussion on the tragic circumstances of Taylor’s death was held between law professors, scholars, activists, attorneys, and journalists. Organizer and second-year law student Sarah Byres says it was to focus on the no-knock warrant used to enter Taylor’s apartment.

Byres, who wasn’t involved with the organization of the original symposium last year, spoke about the origins of Saturday’s event.

“One of our professors here we have on faculty is professor Blanche Bong Cook. She actually wrote a law review article which broke down the kind of things that were missing in the warrant and the inefficiencies, I should say. We decided that we should take that and kind of create an open discussion on it and make it more accessible,” Byres said.

Byres believes the no knock warrant in question was insufficient and Taylor was failed by the system.