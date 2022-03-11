Breeders’ Cup, Maker’s Mark announce charitable partnership with fan participation

Fans to participate in first ever Private Selection program offered to the public

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) — On Friday, Breeders’ Cup and Maker’s Mark® announced the Private Selection Experience, a chance for Breeders’ Cup fans to purchase tickets to participate in one of four Private Selection tasting programs to help determine the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Maker’s Mark Private Selection.

According to Breeders’ Cup officials, this will mark the first time that consumers will be offered the chance to participate in creating this special bourbon. In addition to the selection experience, the ticket offering will include a ticket to the Breeders’ Cup World Championships on Saturday, November 5 at Keeneland in the Silks Lawn Chalet. A portion of the proceeds from tickets sold will benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF).

Private Selection is created by adding 10 custom wood finishing staves to each barrel. It’s then finished in the Maker’s Mark limestone cellar to extract a unique, flavorful taste profile. According to Breeders’ Cup officials, participants in this special barrel program will be able to engage in the selection of these wooden staves, which can be any combination of five flavor profiles chosen especially for this program.

Ticketing packages for the Private Selection experience will also include a chef-curated five-course dinner paired with Maker’s Mark cocktails immediately following the selection, two bottles of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Maker’s Mark Private Selection, and round-trip ground transportation from Lexington and/or Louisville to those attending the selection experience at the Maker’s Mark Distillery and Star Hill Provisions. Hall of Fame Jockeys Sandy Hawley, Jose Santos and Alex Solis, and Derby winner Mike Manganello will each take part in one of the selection experiences.

“The Breeders’ Cup always seeks to provide our fans with one-of-a-kind, luxury experiences and we’re thrilled to partner with Maker’s Mark to offer this exciting package for the first time,” said Breeders’ Cup President and CEO Drew Fleming. “There is no better brand to partner with here in Kentucky as we host the 2022 World Championships in the Horse Capital of the World, and find creative ways to support the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.”

“Horse racing has always been part of Maker’s Mark because Keeneland served our very first cases of bourbon,” said Rob Samuels, 8th generation distiller and Managing Director of Maker’s Mark. “So we are proud to partner with the Breeders’ Cup as it returns to Keeneland to provide a way for horse racing fans to experience Maker’s Mark like they never have before through our Private Selection program.”

“Keeneland, Breeders’ Cup and Maker’s Mark share both a long history and a common mission – to provide a unique fan experience, and to give back to the community,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “Keeneland is pleased to join with Breeders’ Cup and Maker’s Mark in support of the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, an important industry organization representing our sport’s incredible human athletes.”

Fans will choose between four different dates/locations when purchasing tickets for the Private Selection experience: two tasting experiences will take place in Lexington, Kentucky on March 24 at Keeneland’s Keene Place with Chef Marc Therrien and March 31 at the Apiary with Chef Cooper Vaughan, and two will take place at the Maker’s Mark Distillery with Chef AuCo Lai in Loretto, Kentucky on March 25 and April 1.

There are a total of 10 tickets available for each experience, which will be priced at $3,000 each. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans are encouraged to visit BreedersCup.com now to reserve their tickets and to receive the latest ticket information and news leading to the 2022 World Championships.

The Private Select Experience is the latest effort by Breeders’ Cup Charities to give back to worthy causes both within the horse racing industry and across the local Kentucky community.

You can find more information about Breeders’ Cup HERE. More information on Maker’s Mark can be found HERE.

The Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF) is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides financial assistance to more than 60 former jockeys who have suffered catastrophic on-track injuries. According to PDJF, since its founding in 2006, the fund has disbursed over $11 million dollars to permanently disabled jockeys, most of whom have sustained paralysis or brain injuries. You can learn more HERE.

To learn more about Keeneland, click HERE.