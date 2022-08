Breathitt County Sheriff issues curfew after looting amidst flood cleanup

BREATHITT CO. Ky. (WTVQ) – The Breahitt County Sheriff’s Office has issued a curfew that started at 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The curfew is for 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice.

Only exceptions are for work, medical emergencies and 1st responders.

Sheriff John Hollan wrote in his post “If you take property that Does Not belong to you. I will find you!”