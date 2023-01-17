Breathitt Co. man allegedly murders wife, claims it was suicide

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Breathitt County man allegedly murdered his wife last week and claimed it was a suicide.

According to Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan, police were called by Berry Johnson who said his wife, Tammy Thorpe, shot herself Saturday morning.

Police say once they arrived at the scene, something “didn’t add up” and they believed it was not a suicide.

On Sunday, police arrested Johnson, 62, and say he admitted to killing Thorpe, 38.

He’s charged with murder, false reporting of an incident, tampering with evidence and wanton endangerment (because an infant was in the room at the time of the shooting).

He was booked at the Kentucky River Regional Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

A GoFundMe created on Sunday, the day after the alleged murder, by Thorpe’s sister-in-law says Thorpe was murdered in her sleep while an infant lay in a bassinet next to her. The family is asking for money for Thorpe’s funeral.

“Berry has left a huge void in our lives we can only hold onto the good memories we have of Tammy now. We never expected this to happen and are truly shocked at this point,” Crystal Reed wrote on the fundraising page.

Reed hopes to raise $9,000; as of publishing time, $680 has been raised.