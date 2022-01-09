BREAKING: Murder suspect Kenneth Strange found, takes his own life

UPDATE: (1/9/2022) (WTVQ) – Kenneth Strange, the suspect in the murder of 39-year-old Lydia Cassady in Nicholasville last week…who has been on the run since… is dead, killing himself as police in Florida tried to approach him.

Sunday, officers with the Lake Wales Florida Police Department were working with detectives with Nicholasville police and agents with the U.S Marshal’s task force to try and apprehend Strange.

Lake Wales officers found him at a gas station in Lake Wales.

According to Nicholasville Police, as those officers approached him, Strange pulled out a gun and took his own life.

Shirley Sheomaker who was reported to have been with Strange was found in the car and is doing okay, and is speaking with the police.

UPDATE: (1/8/2022) (WTVQ) -The Jessamine County Coroner has identified the woman who was shot and killed in Nicholasville Wednesday by suspect Kenneth Strange…who is still on the run

The coroner has identified the victim as 39-year-old Lydia Cassady….Strange’s longtime girlfriend.

According to her obituary Cassady was a CCMA for the Lexington Clinic. She loved animals, cooking, baking, art and being outdoors.

Her obituary says she loved horses and previously worked with the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center.

Her visitation will be held Friday January 14th at 4 p.m. at the Tucker, Yocum and Wilson funeral home…with her funeral held Saturday the 15th at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.

A GoFund Me has been created to help with funeral expenses…you can find a link here.