BREAKING: Multiple people injured in Floyd County shooting incident

A shooting incident was reported by emergency crews in Floyd County Thursday evening. According to ABC affiliate WCHS, deputies said a suspect was in custody after multiple people were shot near Railroad Street in Allen, Kentucky.

ATF Louisville said its’ Ashland and London offices responded to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person earlier this evening. ATF says Kentucky State Police is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available.

Gov. Andy Beshear issued a statement late Thursday night on social media, saying, “Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and I in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting.”

According to WCHS, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said deputies attempted to serve papers to an individual around 5 p.m. and were met with gunfire. Hunt told WCHS that multiple people were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.