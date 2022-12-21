BREAKING: Man in critical condition after allegedly falling from MLK bridge, then hit by car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is in critical condition after allegedly falling from the MLK bridge onto East Vine Street in the 200 block and then being hit by a car.

Lexington police say it happened just after midnight when officers received a call about a person laying in the roadway.

When they arrived, witnesses told police the man, believed by police to be in his 60s fell from the MLK bridge. Police say the man was then hit by a car.

The car that hit him stayed at the scene, according to police.

The man has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the roadway will be shut down for a few hours as police investigate.