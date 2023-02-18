BREAKING: Hazard man charged with murder after Saturday morning shooting

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On February 18, 2023, at approximately 12:15 A.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a call from Perry County 911 requesting assistance in reference to a shooting complaint on Gambill Dr, in the Hazard community of Perry County.

Troopers and deputies responded to the scene and located Ryan Whitaker, 29, of Hazard, in the driveway in front of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigation indicates that Whitaker was in a verbal altercation with Troy Campbell, 27, of Hazard, that turned physical when Campbell fired shots striking Whitaker. Whitaker was pronounced deceased on scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

Campbell was placed under arrest and transported to Kentucky River Regional Jail, where he was charged with one count of murder. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending at this time. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Robert Dials.