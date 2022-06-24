BREAKING: Crews fighting fire in downtown Monticello

According to the Monticello Fire Department, crews have been fighting the fire since 3 AM Friday morning

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews are continuing to battle a large fire in downtown Monticello.

According to the Monticello Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 3 AM Friday morning.

The fire chief says the fire is contained, but not extinguished. One person was hurt in the fire and is being treated for chest pains.

Firefighters do not know yet what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story.