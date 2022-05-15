BREAKING: 1 person dead, several injured in Southern California church shooting

Deputies detained one person and recovered a weapon. A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries. All the victims are adults.

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say one person has been killed and four others have been critically wounded in a shooting at a Southern California church.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting happened Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods.

Laguna Woods was built as a senior living community and later became a city. More than 80% of residents in the city of 18,000 people about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles are at least 65.