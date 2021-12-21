Boyle County ‘Shop With a Cop’ gets special gift for next year
5-year-old raids piggy bank to donate top next year's cause
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins and his staff have an early start on next year’s ‘Shop With a Cop’ fund raising thanks to an unlikely but touching source.
When the department recently was doing its annual program shopping with children at Walmart, 5-year-old Jack Betack stopped and introduced himself to Sheriff Robbins and Santa Claus. Jack wasn’t part of the shopping program but is a big fan of both law enforcement and Santa. After a short conversation, Jack returned to his own shopping with his mother, Liz Betack.
Sheriff Robbins tucked it away as a sweet moment but thought little more to it until the next day when Jack showed up at the sheriff’s department with money in hand. He’d gone home a raided his piggy bank and brought all the savings to donate to next year’s ‘shop with a cop’ effort.
“What a heart of gold,” Sheriff Robbins said in a social media post.
The department’s post brought dozens of comments praising both Jack and the department for their work.