Boyle County Sheriff’s Office donates four patrol cars to Graves County Sheriff’s Office
GCSO building destroyed by tornado
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Boyle County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) donated four patrol cars to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) to help deputies continue working after the courthouse and their main building was destroyed.
According to a post shared on social media by BCSO, “It was an honor for our office to be in the position that we could donate four patrol cars to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. The cars donated were vehicles we had recently phased out from our SRO program. Each vehicle was purchased with seized drug money and didn’t cost Boyle County or its tax payers one dime.”
While the GCSO no longer has a building to work out of, the work continues.
According to a post by GCSO on social media, “The terrible storm Friday night damaged several of our patrol vehicles, rendering several inoperable. That caused an issue with deputies being able to patrol, answer calls for service, etc.”
In addition to the four patrol cars, each was filled with donated items for displaced residents.
“In addition to that, they presented me with a monetary donation of just over $5,000 dollars for the Mayfield-Graves County Tornado Relief Fund,” said Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden.
“We know it is a drop in the bucket for what the community of Mayfield is going through. Fortunately, Kentuckians from across the Commonwealth have answered the call and rushed to the aid of those affected,” said BCSO.
If you would like to donate to the Team Western KY Tornado Relief Fund, to assist those impacted by the severe weather, click HERE.