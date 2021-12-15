Boyle County Sheriff’s Office donates four patrol cars to Graves County Sheriff’s Office

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Boyle County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) donated four patrol cars to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) to help deputies continue working after the courthouse and their main building was destroyed.

According to a post shared on social media by BCSO, “It was an honor for our office to be in the position that we could donate four patrol cars to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. The cars donated were vehicles we had recently phased out from our SRO program. Each vehicle was purchased with seized drug money and didn’t cost Boyle County or its tax payers one dime.”

While the GCSO no longer has a building to work out of, the work continues.