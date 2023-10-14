Boyle County man charged after firing shots at neighbors
MITCHELLSBURG, Ky (WTVQ)- The Boyle County Sheriffs Office has arrested a man after they say he fired shots at two of his neighbors.
The Department says deputies were dispatched to Scrubgrass Road around 10:45 p.m. Friday after call of a disturbance. When they arrived, they spoke with witnesses who say the man had ran into his home after firing his handgun. Deputies made contact with the man, who they’ve identified as Charles McAnly.
The deputies say McAnly resisted arrest and became violent. After a struggle, deputies were able to arrest McAnly.
Deputies were able to execute a search warrant and found two firearms, one of which is believed to be involved with the shooting.
He’s been charged with wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication, and assault of a police office.
McAnly remains behind bars at the Boyle County Detention Center.