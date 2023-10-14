Boyle County man charged after firing shots at neighbors

MITCHELLSBURG, Ky (WTVQ)- The Boyle County Sheriffs Office has arrested a man after they say he fired shots at two of his neighbors.

The Department says deputies were dispatched to Scrubgrass Road around 10:45 p.m. Friday after call of a disturbance. When they arrived, they spoke with witnesses who say the man had ran into his home after firing his handgun. Deputies made contact with the man, who they’ve identified as Charles McAnly.

The deputies say McAnly resisted arrest and became violent. After a struggle, deputies were able to arrest McAnly.