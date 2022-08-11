Boyle Co. man arrested, suspected of possessing child sex abuse material

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyle County man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.

Kentucky State Police began an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation into Michael Rhodus, 37, where they say they found “distributing sexually explicit images” online. A search warrant was then executed on Pope Road in Danville, according to a Thursday morning press release.

Equipment was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic lab.

Rhodus is charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and 10 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.