Boyd County man pleads guilty to kidnapping

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyd County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to kidnapping a woman in May.

According to Jonathan Smithers’ plea agreement, on May 1, Smithers assaulted a woman whom he was in a relationship with, and, while using a gun, forced the woman to accompany him to a store. There, he assaulted her with the gun and confined her to the vehicle they were in. Smithers then drove her to the Flatwoods area where he forced her to exit the vehicle, climb fences, trespass on private property and traverse random routes around the area for several hours.

The agreement said the woman was able to escape eventually and police found her collapsed at a gas station. There, police were notified that Smithers was still in the woods. Officers approached Smithers in the woods, and Smithers shot an officer in the throat. The officer survived life-threatening injuries.

According to the plea agreement, Smithers faces life in prison.