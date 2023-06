Boyd Co. officer involved in shooting on Sunday

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyd County officer was involved in a shooting Sunday night, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday.

According to a short press release, an officer with the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting around 8:27 p.m. in Ashland.

No details surrounding the shooting were provided, other than no one was injured.

ABC 36 will reach out for more information.