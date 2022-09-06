Bowling Green Corvette assembly plant tours set to resume after 5 years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Tours of the Corvette assembly plant in Bowling Green are set to resume for the first time in about five years.

The National Corvette Museum announced in a statement that tickets can be purchased through its website beginning Nov. 1 for tours that will begin before the end of the year.

General Motors moved production of the Chevy Corvette to Bowling Green in 1981 and plant tours allow visitors to watch as the sports cars are made.

Tours of the 1.7 million-square-foot plant were suspended in 2017 due to changes that were being made to the facility — and that continued when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.