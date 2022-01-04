Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office investigating New Year’s Eve limo crash

Limousine with a pole on the trunk ends up in small creek

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a limousine with a pole on the truk that ended up in a small creek, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

The sheriff’s office says the limo crashed into the creek on Ruddles Mill Road early New Year’s Eve, although the crash wasn’t reported until hours later. The driver was not found at the scene and investigators say they don’t know what led to the crash.

According to the Herald Leader, the sheriff’s office knows the identity of the limo’s owner. The crash is under investigation.