UPDATE: Paris-Bourbon County YMCA Child Development Center closed to all Bourbon County students

UPDATE POSTED NOVEMBER 16, 2021 AT 5:33 P.M.

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The closure of Bourbon County Schools due to COVID-19 is also affecting the local YMCA.

According to a post on its Twitter account, the Paris-Bourbon County YMCA Child Development Center will be closed to all Bourbon County students from Nov. 17 through Nov. 24.

For those with questions regarding the closure, call 859-340-1635 or lberry@parisbourbonymca.org.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED NOVEMBER 16, 2021 AT 8:38 A.M.

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bourbon County Schools will be off early ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, due to COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Amy Baker, it’s because of a “rapid increase in the number of positive Covid cases and quarantined students and staff in our schools.”

Superintendent Baker sent a letter addressing what she calls a “difficult decision” to utilize Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days.

The district plans to use five NTI days beginning on Wednesday, November 17th through Tuesday, November 23rd leading into Thanksgiving break. According to the district, all schools will be closed to in-person learning.

In-person learning is set to resume Monday, November 29th.