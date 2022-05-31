Bourbon County receives $268,000 to improve county and city park

The money will be used for improvements at Bourbon County Park and Millersburg City Park

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bourbon County is receiving $268,000 from the state to improve a county and city park.

A total of $200,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) will be used for building a court sports facility at Bourbon County Park, including basketball, tennis and pickleball courts, according to the state.

An additional $68,810 from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) will be used to build an eight-foot-wide, .26 mile long walking/jogging trail at the park which will create a continuous loop that will border a section of court sports within the park, according to the state.

A $124,953 LWCF grant to the City of Millersburg will be used to build sidewalks, asphalt pavement, curbs, gutters, fencing, ADA accessible ramps and walkways, a circle walk and fountain/splash pad at Millersburg City Park, according to the state.