Bourbon County nonprofit challenges community to help feed those in need

The Voyage Movement challenges people to help provide meals to those in need

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Bourbon County, Terry Dumphord, founder of the nonprofit The Voyage Movement, issued a challenge to his community in Paris to help provide a free meal to those in need this winter. The community met that challenge within 48 hours.

Dumphord hoped people and organizations would step up by adopting a Saturday to participate in the Winter Weekly Meal Center.

“This is the second time we’ve done something like this,” said Dumphord. “It’s a bigger and more diverse group of people who volunteered this time.”

According to Dumphord, several local businesses, churches, families and organizations already agreed to prepare meals and bring them to the Paris High School cafeteria to serve the community.

“Every Saturday since December, different groups named in the flyer have come together to feed this community,” explained Dumphord. “We’ve served over 200 plus meals so far.”

Anyone in need of a meal can stop by the Paris Independent School Cafeteria at 308 W. 7th Street every Saturday through February from 2 to 4 p.m. except Jan. 22 when meals will be served from 5 to 7 p.m.

“We feel like in these days and times we must look out for one another. Our motto at The Voyage Movement is that if everybody does a little, nobody has to do a lot and this is a prime example of that,” said Dumphord.

To learn more about The Voyage Movement, click HERE.