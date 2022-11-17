Bourbon County Marching Band readying for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Bourbon County Marching Band will perform in the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The band recently wrapped up its competitive season taking third place in the Class-A Grand Nationals and the 2022 State Champions title.

The band was named in this week’s Team Kentucky Allstars by Gov. Andy Beshear earlier Thursday.

