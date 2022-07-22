Bourbon County High School band needs donations to get to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Band is fundraising through September

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bourbon County High School Band is planning on traveling to New York City this fall but they need your help. The band is preparing for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Band leaders say the school was one of nine selected across the country to perform in the iconic parade.

According to Macy’s, $10,000 has been donated to get the band started but students are responsible for raising the rest by September.

The school says they’re close to their goal but still need donations. If you’d like to help, checks can be sent to the Bourbon County High School at 3341 Lexington Road, Paris, Kentucky, 40361.

You can also donate through Venmo to @Bourbon-Band.