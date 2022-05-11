Bourbon County boys’ head basketball coach arrested

Lamont Campbell faces multiple charges, including marijuana possession

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bourbon County head boys’ basketball coach Lamont Campbell was arrested over the weekend in Scott County on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, marijuana possession and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says Campbell was arrested Saturday night by Georgetown Police.

The initial call was for a reckless driver in a silver Chevy Impala, according to the report.

Officers say they found Campbell inside the car with the driver’s side door open and that he was “unable to coherently speak,” according to the report.

Campbell told police he had been at a wedding and had been drinking, according to the report.

When officers asked him to take a field sobriety test, Campbell dropped a clear baggie containing suspected marijuana onto the street and started walking away from the officers, according to the report.

The report says a sobriety test was not conducted due to safety concerns.

When Campbell’s car was searched, a small piece of rolling paper suspected to contain marijuana was found, according to the report.

According to the report, when Campbell took a breath test at the Scott County Detention Center, he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.231. A level of 0.08 or above is illegal.

He was released on a $500 surety bond. He is due in Scott District Court on June 28, 2022.

He has been the head coach at Bourbon County since 2017. Prior to that, he spent eight years as an assistant at Henry Clay High School in Lexington. He was a member of Henry Clay’s 2003 state tournament team.

The newspaper reports Bourbon County High School and the Bourbon County Board of Education declined requests for comment. Campbell did not respond to a request for comment, according to the newspaper.