Bourbon Co. High School Cross Country Coach charged with sodomy of a minor

Paris, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Bourbon County High School Cross Country Coach has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse including sodomy of a minor.

Kentucky State Police have charged Matthew Perraut with one count of sodomy third degree, and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor first degree.

Perraut is listed as the boys and girls cross country coach at Bourbon County High School on the KHSAA’s website.

He was taken to the Bourbon County Detention Center.